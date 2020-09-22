Streamr DATAcoin Trading Up 58.9% Over Last 7 Days (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 58.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bancor Network, Radar Relay and Mercatox. Streamr DATAcoin has a market capitalization of $51.76 million and approximately $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Streamr DATAcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00039498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00228268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00083904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.43 or 0.01433188 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00182583 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Radar Relay, HitBTC, BitForex, Gate.io, Mercatox, Coinone, DragonEX, Binance, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr DATAcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr DATAcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.