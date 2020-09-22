StrongHands (SHND) Price Tops $0.0000

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 26.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 36.9% lower against the dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $210,071.61 and $323.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,093,217,815 coins and its circulating supply is 16,680,023,461 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, STEX, Coindeal, Crex24, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

