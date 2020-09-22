Substratum Achieves Market Cap of $828,951.42 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Substratum has a total market cap of $828,951.42 and approximately $1,197.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, COSS, Kucoin and Binance. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00230748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00084615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.16 or 0.01403282 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00185623 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Tidex, BiteBTC, Binance, COSS, Kucoin, OKEx, Kyber Network, Bitbns and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

