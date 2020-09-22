Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Trading 8.3% Higher

Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) traded up 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.26 and last traded at $15.18. 455,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 336,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Suburban Propane Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $943.38 million, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.32. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $206.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners LP will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $79,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,001.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 40.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 179,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 51,945 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 23.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 71,820 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

