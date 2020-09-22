SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Trading Down 16.7%

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp (CVE:SUGR)’s stock price was down 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 175,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 888,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05.

About SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR)

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and production of cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd. and changed its name to SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. in October 2018. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

