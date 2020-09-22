SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SUOPY shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SUMCO CORP/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on SUMCO CORP/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

Get SUMCO CORP/ADR alerts:

Shares of SUOPY stock remained flat at $$27.00 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65. SUMCO CORP/ADR has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. SUMCO CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SUMCO CORP/ADR will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUMCO CORP/ADR Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for SUMCO CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMCO CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.