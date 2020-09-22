SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNDE shares. ValuEngine upgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th.

Shares of SNDE stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,960. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a market cap of $14.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 3.01.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.56). SUNDANCE ENERGY/S had a net margin of 12.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S will post -7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDE. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S during the first quarter worth $981,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S during the first quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S during the second quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

