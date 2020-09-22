Super Zero (SERO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.58 Million

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Super Zero has a total market capitalization of $25.00 million and $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Super Zero has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Super Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, Gate.io and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009362 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00080948 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000178 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000435 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043714 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00112465 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008443 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Super Zero Coin Profile

SERO is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Super Zero

Super Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

