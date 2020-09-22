SUPERDRY PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

SUPERDRY PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SUPERDRY PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SUPERDRY PLC/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEPGY remained flat at $$2.05 on Tuesday. 9 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027. SUPERDRY PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90.

About SUPERDRY PLC/ADR

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

