SwftCoin Hits Market Cap of $4.77 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One SwftCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC and Huobi. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $4.77 million and $3.86 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043640 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005485 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.74 or 0.04414056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009533 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00057174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034327 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002167 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

