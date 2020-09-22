SWIRE PAC LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.74

SWIRE PAC LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SWRAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 161366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

SWRAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SWIRE PAC LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SWIRE PAC LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93.

About SWIRE PAC LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SWRAY)

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

