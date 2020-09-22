Switch (ESH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $85,752.00

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Switch has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Switch has a market cap of $335,485.18 and $85,752.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Switch token can currently be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009290 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00080637 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001372 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000440 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043885 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00114799 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008361 BTC.

Switch Profile

ESH is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,130,793 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,539,675 tokens. Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag. The official website for Switch is www.switch.ag.

Switch Token Trading

Switch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

