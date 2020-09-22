Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Earns News Sentiment Score of -2.80

News stories about Switch (NYSE:SWCH) have been trending negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Switch earned a coverage optimism score of -2.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Switch’s score:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWCH. Raymond James boosted their price target on Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Switch in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.06.

NYSE:SWCH traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.89. 66,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,755. Switch has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.42 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $126.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In other news, insider Melissa Young sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $368,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,983.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $4,701,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,086,070.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 605,600 shares of company stock worth $9,539,596. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

