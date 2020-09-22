Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) Trading Up 1.6%

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSE:TBL) shares traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.28. 1,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 26,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $140.53 million and a P/E ratio of 4.24.

Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$356.89 million for the quarter.

About Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL)

Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. It offers composite decking products, railings, and accessories; engineered wood products; laminate and vinyl floorings; insulation products; dimension lumber; moldings; panels, such as plywood, and oriented strand boards, and particleboards, as well as medium density fiber boards; polyethylene sheeting; and preserved wood.

