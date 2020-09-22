TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) Trading Up 9.7%

Shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) shot up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.19. 258,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 97,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $175.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S had a negative net margin of 1,514.38% and a negative return on equity of 129.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLC)

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site.

