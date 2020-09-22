TajCoin (TAJ) Achieves Market Cap of $11,567.15

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last week, TajCoin has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TajCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. TajCoin has a market cap of $11,567.15 and approximately $9.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00040514 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,538.42 or 1.00338834 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.47 or 0.00651890 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.10 or 0.01333878 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005636 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009670 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00107908 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

TajCoin Coin Profile

TajCoin (CRYPTO:TAJ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. It launched on July 9th, 2016. TajCoin’s total supply is 18,366,048 coins. TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TajCoin’s official website is tajcoin.tech.

TajCoin Coin Trading

TajCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TajCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TajCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

