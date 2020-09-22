Tandem Group (LON:TND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tandem Group (LON:TND) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 22.70 ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:TND traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 380 ($4.97). The company had a trading volume of 4,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,159. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 million and a PE ratio of 9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 363.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 246.06. Tandem Group has a 52-week low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 400 ($5.23).

About Tandem Group

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility equipment in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, CBR, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Scorpion, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brand names; fishing products under the Carpzone brand name; football training products under the Kickmaster brand name; and golf products under the Ben Sayers, Bioflow, and Pro Rider brand names.

