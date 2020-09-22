Tap Market Cap Reaches $62.32 Million (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Tap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tap has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. Tap has a total market cap of $62.32 million and $481,260.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00043462 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.58 or 0.04430464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009536 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00057093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034413 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Tap

Tap (XTP) is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

