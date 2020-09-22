TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TD Ameritrade presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.62.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $38.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TD Ameritrade has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $53.99.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. On average, research analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 8,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 15,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.