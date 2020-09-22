TEAM (TokenStars) One Day Volume Tops $11,970.00 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 43.1% lower against the US dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market cap of $139,422.45 and approximately $11,970.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001259 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Profile

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,038,263 tokens. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin.

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

