TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Receives $19.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TELA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELA Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TELA Bio from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TELA Bio from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TELA Bio from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on TELA Bio from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 375.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 155,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 123,030 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 87.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the second quarter worth about $611,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.95. 923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,677. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 24.71, a current ratio of 25.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $229.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.64. TELA Bio has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $23.55.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. On average, analysts expect that TELA Bio will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

