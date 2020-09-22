Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $216.04 and last traded at $215.28. 3,721,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 3,238,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.66.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.07.

The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.73 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.07 and a 200-day moving average of $184.66.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.71, for a total transaction of $6,561,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,502,764.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Shedlarz sold 9,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.48, for a total value of $1,811,526.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,440.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,265 shares of company stock worth $29,140,708. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

