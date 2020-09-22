Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) Trading 9.3% Higher

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV)’s share price shot up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.77. 410,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 317,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

TNAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Telenav in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Telenav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised Telenav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.49 million, a PE ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Telenav had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $35.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Telenav Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hassan Wahla sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $1,629,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telenav by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after buying an additional 101,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Telenav by 21.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 982,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 170,616 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telenav by 63.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 966,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 376,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Telenav by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Telenav by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

