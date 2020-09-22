Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GJNSY has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC raised shares of Telenor ASA from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

GJNSY stock remained flat at $$20.97 on Tuesday. Telenor ASA has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.15.

About Telenor ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. It operates through General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, and Pension segments. The company offers various insurance products, including motor vehicles, property, leisure, and accident and health insurance products, as well as insurance products in the areas of liability, agriculture, coastal and marine/transport, and defined contribution scheme; and life and pet insurance products.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.