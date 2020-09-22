Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TENB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tenable from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks raised Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tenable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Tenable alerts:

TENB opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tenable has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.61 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.96.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $107.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $189,324.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,448.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $194,171.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,294,471 shares in the company, valued at $39,144,803.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,805,786 shares of company stock worth $185,863,556. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,890,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Tenable by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Tenable by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 393,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after buying an additional 65,504 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 18,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tenable by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 25,214 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.