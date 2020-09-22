Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was upgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Terreno Realty stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.97. The company had a trading volume of 373,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $64.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Terreno Realty by 108.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 32.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

