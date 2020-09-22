Tetragon Financial Group (LON:TFG) Shares Down 1.1%

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.80 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.85 ($0.12). 3,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 12,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.95 ($0.12).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Tetragon Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetragon Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.