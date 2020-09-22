TFI International Inc (NYSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TFI International Inc (NYSE:TFII) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.89.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE TFII traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $40.19. 5,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.99. TFI International has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $46.09.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $803.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that TFI International will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

