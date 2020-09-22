TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

TFS Financial stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. TFS Financial has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $22.47.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 5.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in TFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in TFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

