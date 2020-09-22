The Force Protocol Hits Market Cap of $12.53 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $12.53 million and $1.22 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0402 or 0.00000383 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 52.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006141 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00016378 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00019734 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000435 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol (FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

