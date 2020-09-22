The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 651.88 ($8.52).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Sage Group to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of SGE traded down GBX 14.60 ($0.19) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 716.20 ($9.36). 1,161,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,628. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 794.60 ($10.38). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 737.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 670.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

