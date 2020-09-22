The Sandbox Price Tops $0.0425 on Major Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $24.84 million and $4.91 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000405 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004940 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,595,502 tokens. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en.

