THEKEY Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.42 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, LATOKEN, LBank and Coinrail. THEKEY has a market cap of $2.42 million and $18,652.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008122 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000587 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

TKY is a token. It was first traded on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Coinrail, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.