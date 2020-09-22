THETA (THETA) Hits One Day Volume of $33.90 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last seven days, THETA has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. THETA has a total market capitalization of $488.96 million and approximately $33.90 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA token can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00005363 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, WazirX and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043647 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $463.00 or 0.04420727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009571 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00057183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034364 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002153 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken.

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, DDEX, IDEX, WazirX, OKEx, Coinbit, Binance, Gate.io, Fatbtc, Bithumb, Hotbit and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

