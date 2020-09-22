Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.33. Thomson Reuters reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

TRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

NYSE TRI traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.16. 13,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,153. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $82.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average of $69.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4,434.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 267.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

