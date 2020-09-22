THORChain (RUNE) Market Cap Hits $62.44 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One THORChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00003742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. THORChain has a market cap of $62.44 million and $5.65 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, THORChain has traded down 31.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00039422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00229220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00083056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.10 or 0.01491654 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00182577 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain.

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

