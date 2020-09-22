Thore Cash (TCH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $64,404.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $20,109.40 and $64,404.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 38.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00420232 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011824 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000483 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003150 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html.

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

