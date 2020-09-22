ThoreCoin (THR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $34,853.00

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One ThoreCoin token can now be bought for $2,046.69 or 0.19469454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $177.42 million and approximately $34,853.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ThoreCoin has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00229183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00083003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.06 or 0.01484514 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00182847 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com.

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

