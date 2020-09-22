ThoreNext Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,814.00 (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. ThoreNext has a total market capitalization of $26.07 million and $4,814.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreNext token can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00007891 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. In the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00229183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00083003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.06 or 0.01484514 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00182847 BTC.

About ThoreNext

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,429,212 tokens. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com. The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin.

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

