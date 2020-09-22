Thrive Token (THRT) Market Capitalization Tops $249,392.78

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Thrive Token token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper and Liquid. In the last week, Thrive Token has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $249,392.78 and approximately $19,643.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thrive Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043634 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $461.42 or 0.04393672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009531 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00057212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034400 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs.

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Coinsuper and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thrive Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thrive Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.