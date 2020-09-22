Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:SII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:SII) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tidewater’s earnings. Tidewater reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,750%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tidewater will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tidewater.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tidewater from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Tidewater from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tidewater stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:SII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,000. Tidewater makes up about 1.4% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC owned about 0.36% of Tidewater as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.72. 2,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,119. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.58 million and a P/E ratio of 82.46. Tidewater has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $43.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Tidewater’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,250.00%.

Tidewater Company Profile

