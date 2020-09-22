Tierion (TNT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $183,062.00

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Tierion has a market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $183,062.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tierion has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Tierion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043595 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.79 or 0.04409158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009543 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00057205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034301 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com.

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

