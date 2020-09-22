Tiffany & Co. Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TIF)

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 63,569 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 500% compared to the typical volume of 10,594 call options.

NYSE TIF traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $115.81. 33,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,024. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.26. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $86.39 and a 1-year high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $747.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TIF. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

