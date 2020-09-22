TigerCash Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.98 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $294,191.82 and $1.98 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash token can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.10 or 0.01267397 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com.

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

