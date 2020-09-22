Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Up 7.2%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) shot up 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.36. 11,260,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 8,486,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TLRY. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $7.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.58.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $50.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.99 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 259.60% and a negative return on equity of 77.77%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 279,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $2,035,546.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 398,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,888.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 116,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $897,176.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,193,556 shares in the company, valued at $32,248,445.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 517,942 shares of company stock worth $3,830,585. Corporate insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Tilray by 345.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Tilray by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Tilray by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Tilray by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

