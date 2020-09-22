Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TLSA. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Tiziana Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tiziana Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ TLSA opened at $3.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80. The company has a market cap of $232.48 million, a PE ratio of -120.67 and a beta of 2.23. Tiziana Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $12.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.

