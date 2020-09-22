TOKPIE (TKP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $21.00

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. One TOKPIE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges including token.store and VinDAX. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. TOKPIE has a market cap of $164,979.31 and approximately $21.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000073 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002124 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001542 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000108 BTC.

CRYPTOFOREX (CFX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009554 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE (TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,341,777 tokens. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io.

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

