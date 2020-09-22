Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley Sells 20,000 Shares

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $920,000.00.

TOL traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.19. 3,028,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,362. Toll Brothers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.94.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 44.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,892,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,869 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,071,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,275,000 after buying an additional 100,959 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 148.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,995,000 after buying an additional 2,344,779 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 61.6% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after buying an additional 717,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,870,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,959,000 after acquiring an additional 16,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

