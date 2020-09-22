Traceability Chain (TAC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $42.00

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $689,516.98 and $42.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Traceability Chain has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Traceability Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, BCEX and FCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain (TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,798,174 tokens. The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn.

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, FCoin and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

