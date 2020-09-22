Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 10,243 call options on the company. This is an increase of 871% compared to the typical volume of 1,055 call options.

EOLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Evolus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Evolus from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Evolus by 209.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Evolus by 55.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Evolus during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Evolus during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 27.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Evolus stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $3.87. 87,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.55. Evolus has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

